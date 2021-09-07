Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $177-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

