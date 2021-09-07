Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €66.85 ($78.64).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €57.96 ($68.19). 516,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.