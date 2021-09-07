Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

