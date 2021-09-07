Creative Planning Buys New Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

