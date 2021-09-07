Creative Planning Has $757,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

