Creative Planning Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after buying an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

