Creative Planning Sells 29,361 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 29,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,343 shares of company stock worth $66,832,080. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

