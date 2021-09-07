Creative Planning Sells 48 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $237.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.00. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $22,744,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

