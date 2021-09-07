Creative Planning Takes $747,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total transaction of $1,631,076.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,085.43 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,970.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,868.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

