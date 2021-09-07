Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.60. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,011. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 503,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,971,000 after purchasing an additional 161,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

