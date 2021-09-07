CRH plc (CRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) declared a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has increased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CRH stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

