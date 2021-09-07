Critical Analysis: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Cato has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Cato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and The Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -190.65% 15.80% The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of The Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.52 $844.00 million $3.46 18.96 The Cato $575.11 million 0.66 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Risk & Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cato has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

