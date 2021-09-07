Critical Analysis: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Endava $435.42 million 16.57 $26.99 million $0.47 289.43

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 3 5 0 2.63

Endava has a consensus target price of $109.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.69%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Endava beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

