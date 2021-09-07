Critical Comparison: Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) versus Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -13.77% -355.42% -13.70% Medicure -43.71% -35.98% -21.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Medicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $225.10 million 1.34 -$59.99 million ($1.52) -4.86 Medicure $8.67 million 1.00 -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Medicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puma Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puma Biotechnology and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Medicure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Medicure

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

