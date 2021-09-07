CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Truist Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

