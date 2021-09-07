Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.31. 14,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,512. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

