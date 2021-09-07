Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 649 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63.

