CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $387,236.07 and approximately $501.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00066478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00147945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00205519 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.42 or 0.07496465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,669.47 or 1.00125015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.65 or 0.00942237 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.