Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,712.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $4,712.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,381,075 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

