CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target raised by Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.