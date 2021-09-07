CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of CUBE opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

