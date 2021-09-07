Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

