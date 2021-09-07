Curate (XCUR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.