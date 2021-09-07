Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading 50% Higher

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.