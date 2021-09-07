Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 34,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,104. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

