Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 7,660 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 16.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.