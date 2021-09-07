Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $454.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

