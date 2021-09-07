Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 158,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 40,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 92,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 153,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

