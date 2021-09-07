Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 17,045 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 190.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,030. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

