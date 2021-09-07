Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $49,258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $15,988,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,625. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.