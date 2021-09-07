Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $138.54. 265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $142.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

