Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $15.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.11. 8,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,439. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $611.35 and its 200 day moving average is $534.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.