cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,598.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $107.46 million and approximately $8,598.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10,746.41 or 0.23021662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

