CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $228,375.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,718. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,402,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,761,000 after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.