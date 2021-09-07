CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $228,375.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CVS Health stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,718. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,402,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,761,000 after acquiring an additional 282,615 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
