D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 757.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NYSE DHI opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

