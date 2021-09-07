DA Davidson Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $108.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 43.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 25.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.