Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $453.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

