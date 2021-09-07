Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $1,414,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Incyte by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.