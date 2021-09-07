Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

