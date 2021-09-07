Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

NYSE SLG opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

