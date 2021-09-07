Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.