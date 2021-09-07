Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $73.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $6,761,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

