DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of DaVita worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DaVita stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.