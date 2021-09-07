Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $3.53

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00007490 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $249.38 million and $65.51 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,736,464 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

