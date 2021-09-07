DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. DCC has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $86.15.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

