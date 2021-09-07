Decentraland (MANA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $373.94 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $373.94 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,088,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,370,643 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.