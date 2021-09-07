Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

DCHPF remained flat at $$71.50 on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

