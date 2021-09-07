DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and $320,642.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00140171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00700797 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.