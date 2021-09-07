DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

