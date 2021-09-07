DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

